Mauritius: Wreath Laying Ceremony Held to Commemorate Remembrance Day

14 November 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A wreath laying ceremony was held, this morning, at the War Memorial at Royal College, Curepipe to commemorate the Remembrance Day.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Eddy Boissézon, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, as well as several other eminent personalities were present at the event.

Wreaths were laid by the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and other dignitaries.

The solemn ceremony was marked by the customary Remembrance Day Parade with the playing of lament by the Police Band and the observance of two minutes of silence.

This year marks the 103rd anniversary of the end of World War I and the signing of the Armistice which ended the battle on the Western Front at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

