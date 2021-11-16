Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius Receives Second U.S. Donation of 107 640 Doses of Pfizer-Biontech Vaccines

press release

Mauritius received, this morning, a second donation of 107 640 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from the United States of America (U.S.). The vaccine donation was made through close collaboration of the U.S Government, the Government of Mauritius and the COVAX Facility.

The Chargée d'Affaires of the U.S Embassy, Ms Judes E. DeBaere, the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Anandrao Hurree, the Director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Ashwamed Dinassing, and other personalities were present at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaisance to receive the consignment of vaccines.

In a statement, the U.S Chargée d'Affaires highlighted that this second shipment of vaccines adds to the donation of some 87 000 vaccines last September to Mauritius, and this, she pointed out, is a continued evidence of the strong bilateral relations between both countries.

"It is necessary to control the pandemic by having effective vaccines" she said while commending the Mauritian Government for the National Vaccination Programme. She spoke of U.S President Biden's commitment to supporting international donations adding there will be more such exercises in the future.

For his part, Dr Dinassing indicated that the first donation of Pfizer vaccines have enabled the vaccination of adolescents aged between15-17 and emphasised that they will receive their second doses shortly.

As regards this second consignment, he pointed out that the Vaccination Committee and High Level Committee will take the decision for children to be inoculated with the vaccines while highlighting that the vaccination of children remains a priority. He added that the remaining vaccines will be given to other category of persons and to children in Rodrigues.

Regarding the acquisition of more vaccines, Dr Dinassing indicated that Mauritius will receive more Johnson vaccines and an additional batch of 200 000 doses of Pfizer vaccines is expected. The shipment is due for the beginning of December, he said.