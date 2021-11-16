Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram Inaugurates Gym Facility At Moorgate House

press release

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, inaugurated, on 12 November 2021, a gym facility, at Moorgate House in Port Louis, for the employees of his Ministry.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram highlighted that this gym facility is in line with Government's vision of establishing health promotion clubs in each Ministry. This aims at inciting public officers to practice a physical activity to remain in good health, he said.

The Minister observed that physical activity is a must, together with a healthy diet, so as to stay healthy and be productive at work. He added that public officers may suffer from posture problems as they are most of the time in office and lack physical exercise.

Moreover, he recalled that in Mauritius, several citizens suffer from diabetes and hypertension. As such, he encouraged staff of his Ministry to avail of the gym facility put at their disposal so as to avoid health problems.