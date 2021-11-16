Tunisia: Tunis Stock Exchange Withstands Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic - TSE DG

15 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis Stock Exchange (TSE) has withstood the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said Director General of the Tunis Stock Exchange, Bilel Sahnoun.

"Our stock market does not reflect the Tunisian economy, especially since companies operating in sectors that have suffered the brunt of the impact of COVID-19 are not listed on the stock exchange, the official said at a periodic press briefing held Monday in Tunis.

He recalled, in this context, that the TSE Tunindex recorded on November 12, 2021 a gain of 2.32%, against a decline of 3.33% in 2020, posting a slight increase in market capitalization by 124 million dinars (MD), or 0.54% compared to the end of 2020, he pointed out.

During the same period, the trading volumes on the stock exchange have risen by 21.3% to 1,413MD, against 1,165 MD, while the average daily volume has reached 6.6MD, against 5.4 MD during the same period 2020.

On the rate of foreign shareholding, Sahnoun said it dropped by 1.69 percentage points, as of November 12, 2021, compared to the end of 2020.

