Tunisia: Covid-19 - Three More Deaths and 29 Infection Cases On November 14

15 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health said Monday 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 29 additional infection cases were recorded on November 14, after 1,912 tests were carried out.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Monday afternoon, the rate of positive tests reached 1.52%, while the number of recoveries amounts to 81.

The ministry counted 143 patients hospitalised in private hospitals and clinics after two more patients were admitted Sunday.

49 coronavirus patients are in ICU in public and private health facilities and 9 put on ventilators.

