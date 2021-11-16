Eritrea: Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Sied, Secretary of PFDJ,, Passes Away

The Secretary of PFDJ, Mr. Alamin Mohammed-Sied, Veteran freedom fighter and one of the pioneers and stalwarts of Eritrea's liberation struggle, has passed away at the age of 74 due to sudden illness during his brief sojourn for public seminars in Saudi Arabia.

The late, veteran fighter, Alamin Mohammed-Sied, joined the ELF at a young age in 1966 and was one of the founders of the EPLF in 1970. And for the subsequent 55 long years, Mr. Alamin served his nation and people with stellar dedication and distinction. He was elected to high offices in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd EPLF Congresses.

Among other leadership positions, Mr. Alamin was Head of EPLF Foreign Relations (1977-87); National Guidance (1987-91); Information (1991-94), and PFDJ Secretary (1994-2021). Fluent in many languages, Mr. Alamin was renowned for his exceptional personal warmth and kindness.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of veteran fighter, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, the Government of Eritrea and the People's Front for Democracy and Justice expresses condolences to the Eritrean people, families, and friends.