Tunisia: Over 5 Thousand Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Since Last August - ONFP

15 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President and Director General of the National Office of Family and Population (ONFP) Habib Ghédira announced on Monday that since the launch last August of the jab drive for pregnant women against the coronavirus, 5,600 women have been administered the US vaccine "Pfizer."

Ghedira specified in a statement to TAP that 4,500 women have been vaccinated in the ONFP's various centres nationwide, while 1,100 women have been vaccinated at home thanks to mobile teams.

The official assured that no adverse effects or complications have been reported in vaccinated pregnant women or in the infants of those who have just given birth.

The official recalled that at four months of pregnancy, all pregnant women can get vaccinated in the ONFP's local centres on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

He also indicated that women who are not pregnant can also be vaccinated in the ONFP centres, pointing out that so far, 2,000 women have been jabbed there.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X