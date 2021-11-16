Tunisia: Over 5 Thousand Pregnant Women Vaccinated Against Coronavirus Since Last August - ONFP

Tunis/Tunisia — President and Director General of the National Office of Family and Population (ONFP) Habib Ghédira announced on Monday that since the launch last August of the jab drive for pregnant women against the coronavirus, 5,600 women have been administered the US vaccine "Pfizer."

Ghedira specified in a statement to TAP that 4,500 women have been vaccinated in the ONFP's various centres nationwide, while 1,100 women have been vaccinated at home thanks to mobile teams.

The official assured that no adverse effects or complications have been reported in vaccinated pregnant women or in the infants of those who have just given birth.

The official recalled that at four months of pregnancy, all pregnant women can get vaccinated in the ONFP's local centres on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

He also indicated that women who are not pregnant can also be vaccinated in the ONFP centres, pointing out that so far, 2,000 women have been jabbed there.