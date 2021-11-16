Somalia: Poll Commission Delivers Election Equipment to Galmudug State

15 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug state has received election equipment ahead of the Lower House elections scheduled to kick off this week.

In a brief statement Galmudug state chairman Mohamed Dahir, said the state will start the elections of Lower house members as the elections reached Dhusamareeb town.

" We have received the materials needed for the elections to take place in Dhusamareeb," he said.

He said thanked both the federal government and Galmudug state leaders for their commitment to expedite the lections.

This comes hours after the Somaliland elections team released the list of seats to be contested this week.

Somaliland elections team announced nine vacant seats for Lower House elections.

Last week Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble instructed the electoral team to submit the work plan for the conduct of the Lower house elections.

The PM also visited constituencies where the elections are set to be held and supervised their preparedness.

