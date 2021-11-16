Tunisia: Contribution of Sustainable Waste Management System to Protection of Marine Ecosystems Launched

15 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The contribution of a Sustainable Waste Management System in the Tourism Sector to the Protection of Marine Ecosystems project was launched last November 13, the Tunis International Centre for Environment Technologies (French: CITET) said on Monday.

The project is funded by the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) as part of Rostock university's fight against marine waste funding programme.

Implemented by CITET, the project is designed to reduce marine waste. It is a regional project for the transfer of innovative technologies in four partner countries, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco which is based on the development of a sustainable waste management system for tourist areas in countries of North Africa bordering on the Mediterranean. .

The launch event, organised by the CITET in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, offered the opportunity to emphasise the importance of such initiatives in identifying technical and managerial solutions.

The debate focused on the need to find a solution tailored to the state of affairs in Tunisia to minimise, treat and recycle plastic waste, notably in relation to the sector of tourism and ensure coordination among all stakeholders.

The event brought together representatives of international partners, namely the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research, Warnemünde (IOW), LandBell Group and ECONNEXIONS Consulting Limited as well as various actors in the sector of tourism and waste management.

