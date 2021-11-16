Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 24 Thousand Persons Inoculated On Nov.14

Tunis/Tunisia — 24,073 COVID-19 vaccine shots (11,054 first shots, 6,082 boosters, 6,630 third doses and 308 travel shots) were administered on November 14, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

As such, a total of 9,858,069 jabs were administered till November 14.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,773,715 on this date, including 3,748,831 who got two doses and 1,024,680 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,883,415.