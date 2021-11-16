Rwanda: India's External Affairs Minister Visits Rwanda

India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan, is in Kigali for a two-day visit, to among others give fresh momentum to the two countries' bilateral relations.

During the visit, he is expected to co-chair, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta, the first Rwanda-India Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The meeting seeks to review progress achieved in current existing areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The minister will also inaugurate the India-Rwanda Entrepreneurship Development Centre, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Minister Muraleedharan will also pay a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where over 250,000 bodies of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi lay, before interacting with the Indian Community in Rwanda.