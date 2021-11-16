Rwanda: India's External Affairs Minister Visits Rwanda

15 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan, is in Kigali for a two-day visit, to among others give fresh momentum to the two countries' bilateral relations.

During the visit, he is expected to co-chair, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vincent Biruta, the first Rwanda-India Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The meeting seeks to review progress achieved in current existing areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The minister will also inaugurate the India-Rwanda Entrepreneurship Development Centre, according to a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Minister Muraleedharan will also pay a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where over 250,000 bodies of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi lay, before interacting with the Indian Community in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X