Rwanda: Senior Six, TVET National Exam Results Released

15 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Ministry of Education, on Monday, released the results for the 2020/21 Senior Six, Teacher Training College (TTC), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national examinations.

According to the results, 98 per cent of the candidates passed.

There was a decline in performance in Senior Six, with 85.3 per cent of the 47,399 candidates passing this time round, down from 89.5 per cent in 2019, the last time national exams were organised.

Covid-19 disrupted the education system last year, forcing school closures for most of the year.

Contrary to Senior Six (general education), however, there was improvement in performance in both TTC and TVET exams this year compared to the previous exams.

As many as 99.8 per cent of the 2,980 TTC students who wrote the national exams passed, compared to 98.2 previously, while 95.7 per cent of the 22, 523 TVET candidates obtained the minimum pass mark, as opposed to 91.2 per cent in 2019.

The pass mark for both S6 and TVET was set at nine points, with the highest score being 73 and 60 respectively, while the pass mark for TTC was 40 per cent.

The results were released by Education minister Valentine Uwamariya at the Ministry of Education headquarters at Kacyiru in the capital Kigali.

She said that all the registered TTC candidates wrote the exams, while 239 candidates did not turn up for the S6 exams, with 163 missing TVET exams.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X