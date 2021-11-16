Rwanda: Senior Six, TVET National Exam Results Released

The Ministry of Education, on Monday, released the results for the 2020/21 Senior Six, Teacher Training College (TTC), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national examinations.

According to the results, 98 per cent of the candidates passed.

There was a decline in performance in Senior Six, with 85.3 per cent of the 47,399 candidates passing this time round, down from 89.5 per cent in 2019, the last time national exams were organised.

Covid-19 disrupted the education system last year, forcing school closures for most of the year.

Contrary to Senior Six (general education), however, there was improvement in performance in both TTC and TVET exams this year compared to the previous exams.

As many as 99.8 per cent of the 2,980 TTC students who wrote the national exams passed, compared to 98.2 previously, while 95.7 per cent of the 22, 523 TVET candidates obtained the minimum pass mark, as opposed to 91.2 per cent in 2019.

The pass mark for both S6 and TVET was set at nine points, with the highest score being 73 and 60 respectively, while the pass mark for TTC was 40 per cent.

The results were released by Education minister Valentine Uwamariya at the Ministry of Education headquarters at Kacyiru in the capital Kigali.

She said that all the registered TTC candidates wrote the exams, while 239 candidates did not turn up for the S6 exams, with 163 missing TVET exams.