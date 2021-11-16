Rwanda: TTC National Exams - All But Eight Candidates Pass

99.9 per cent of the candidates who sat for this year's national examinations for Teacher Training Colleges (TTC) have passed, according to results that were released by the Ministry of Education.

The results were released on Monday, Nov. 15, alongside the ones for A-Level as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

More students passed this year compared to 2019.

Out of the 2,988 TTC candidates who did national examination 2980 passed, Uwamariya said, indicating that the rate of those who failed was just 0.2 per cent.

There was an improvement in rural-based TTCs notably TTC Rubengera, TTC Save, TTC Muhanga, TTC Gicumbi, TTC Nyamata, and TTC Mururu.

The best candidates were rewarded laptops.

Theogene Nsengiyunva, from TTC Muhanga, was the best performer in science and general math.

Gervin Niyoguga, was the best in languages and education in TTC Mururu while Robert Dusabe was the best performer in languages and education in TTC Nyamata.

Claudette Irere, Minister of state ICT and TVET urged both students and teachers to put in more efforts for better results next year, expressing gratitude to the best performers.

"Exams were done in critical condition of the coronavirus pandemic, it needed extra energy from both students and teachers and all those arranged the exams. All the measures were a challenge to everyone," Irere said.

The pass mark for TTC national exams is 40 per cent. At least 1,705 students or 57.2 per cent passed with a distinction while 1,261 or 42.3 per cent passed with credit. Overall, 2,980 students or 99.9 per cent qualified for certificates.