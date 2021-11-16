Rwanda: World Cup Qualifiers - Losing Streak Continues for Amavubi

15 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AMAVUBI were again rendered harmless after losing 2-1 to Kenya in Nairobi in the last Group E World Cup qualifier on Monday, November 15.

Skipper Michael Olunga got Kenya off to a flying start as he bagged the opener inside three minutes of action before Richard Odada doubled the advantage in the 15th minute.

Olivier Niyonzima gave the visitors hope of staging a comeback after he pulled one back for Rwanda in the 66th minute but the Harambee Stars managed to hold on to their lead to claim maximum points.

The win, however, had no bearing on Kenya's hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as those dreams had been ended by Mali.

The West African country Mali is through to the next round of the qualifiers.

Kenya finished the campaign in third with six points behind neighbours Uganda - with Rwanda finishing bottom with just a point.

