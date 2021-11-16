Rwanda, India Sign Agreements, Explore New Areas of Cooperation

Rwanda and the India on Monday, November 15, signed several pending agreements, as the two countries welcome a fresh momentum of existing bilateral relations.

The signing was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta, and India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan, on behalf of their respective countries.

Prior to the signing ceremony the two officials, flanked by delegations from both governments, co-chaired the first Rwanda-India Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

Minister Muraleedharan commended Rwanda's efforts in making it possible to host the meeting, citing it had been postponed more than twice as a result of the pandemic.

"This has helped us to review the progress of our bilateral relationship and pave out the relationship ahead," he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta, and India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan sign the agreement in Kigali on November 15. Photo by Craish Bahizi

The Government of Rwanda and that of India have enjoyed many years of close relations, according to Biruta.

"It is worth recalling that we are strengthening our bilateral frameworks as we recommit to work together towards centering and expanding a long lasting dynamic partnership and achieve maximum benefits of bilateral cooperation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda External Relations Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Biruta told the media that both countries resolved to fast track development, highlighting Rwanda's readiness to finalize the signed pending agreements,

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vincent Biruta delivers remarks during the signing event. Craish Bahizi

The agreements, he said, include taxation avoidance agreement, repurposing of $66.6 million line of credit for projects in the energy sector, the Memorandum of Understanding in the technology relation and cooperation in the field of tourism, development and promotion.

Other signed pending agreements include science and technology, law and justice.

"Rwanda is looking forward to welcoming the military delegation of the Republic of India for the first Joint Defence Cooperation meeting, to be held in Kigali which will forge deeper defense cooperation."

Biruta also called for India's participation in the upcoming commonwealth heads of state and government meeting.

"We continue to consult with each other and other concerned partners regarding the new dates of the upcoming commonwealth heads of state government meeting, I count on the participation of the Republic of India at the highest level in contribution to the preparation of a successful event as we continue to pursue our shared interests as commonwealth nations."

Minister Muraleedharan has been in Rwanda for the past two days. He was received by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro Monday afternoon before his departure later in the day.

Bilateral ties between Rwanda and India range from infrastructure, aviation, investments, health and energy.

Other areas of co-operation include ICT, tourism, eucation as well as defence and security.