Rwanda: National Exams - TVET Performance Improves

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) candidates in this year's national examinations performed better compared to 2019.

95.7 per cent of the TVET candidates passed this year's national exams compared to 91.2 per cent in 2019.

At least 22, 523 TVET candidates achieved the pass mark, which is nine aggregates. The highest score is 60 aggregates.

The increase was announced during the release of results for the Senior Six, Teacher Training College (TTC), and TVET national examinations.

The results were released by Education minister Valentine Uwamariya on Nov 15.

Among the top-performing schools include St Kizito Save TVET School which produced three of the candidates, followed by G.S BTR Rwamiko with two among the best performers.

Nyanza TVET School, Cyondo TVET School, SG Karama, St Joseph Kansi and IPRC Kigali all produced one candidate among the best performers.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Education in Charge of ICT and TVET, Claudette Irere appreciated the performance of the candidates during a tough time of pandemics.

She challenged the current candidates to work hard.

Irere urged teachers to provide quality education and tasked headteachers to focus on their responsibilities for change and better results in the future.

Shalom Ishimwe, a student of electronic services at Nyanza TVET School who was the third-best performer said that the secret behind her success was working hard and keeping time.

She said that sitting for the exams during the pandemic was challenging.

She plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in electronics.

According to the numbers from the ministry of education, 21,544 passed out of 22,523 who sat for exams. 9,858 girls passed at 45.8 per cent and 11,686 boys passed at 54.2 per cent.

At least 977 out of 1,152 private candidates who sat for exams passed.