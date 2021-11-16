Rwanda: Mugisha Delighted After Joining South Africa's Protouch Cycling Club

After sealing a one-year deal with South Africa's ProTouch, Rwandan cyclist Samuel Mugisha has said he's relishing the prospect of riding for them.

Samuel Mugisha, who had been riding for Team LMP-la Roche Sur Yon in France for almost two years, signed a one-year contract with South Africa's Protouch on Friday.

"It is a pleasure for me to ride for this club; I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. This is a big step in our career. Competing at such a level means a lot to any rider. This is another big step in my career, which shows that I am progressing well and heading in the right direction," Mugisha told Times Sport.

Jean-Eric Habimana, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo, Moise Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha will also be riding for the South African side.

The ProTouch team announced last week that in 2022, 12 riders will be included, including six South Africans, four Rwandans, one Ugandan, and one Eritrean.

Mugisha said he had the opportunity to stay in France, but opted to sign for ProTouch.

"I am looking forward to doing the best I possibly can. I know it will be very difficult but I am ready to challenge myself at the highest level and help my new team do well in every competition," Mugisha noted

Samuel Mugisha moved to the Benediction Club in 2016 and later joined Dimension Data of South Africa in 2017, where he raced for the club for three years until 2019.

He was born in Mukamira in Nyabihu district and was the last Rwandan to win the Tour du Rwanda in 2018.