Liberia: Bong Superintendent Compound to Become Recreational Center

Bong County Electoral District#3 Representative J. Marvin Cole has disclosed that the Superintendent compound in Gbarnga, Bong County will be used for a modern Recreational Center in the County.

During the November 12, 2018 County Development Sitting, delegates of the sitting agreed through a resolution to allot US$50,000 to renovate the superintendent's residence after the entire building was de-roof by a violent storm in January 2018.

But, some local leaders of the County decided to increase it from US$50,000 to US$149,000 for the renovation of the Superintendent's Compound which sparked Controversy in the County, with citizens threatening to halt the renovation work until the Superintendent can give reasons for such increment.

But, appearing as guest on one of the local radio stations in Gbarnga on February 7, 2020, the Project Management Committee chairman, Steve Mulbah announced that Madam Walker agreed to increase the amount to US$149,000 because of the damage done on the building.

Despite increasement in the amount the Superintendent residential area is yet to be completed in the County.

But, speaking in an interview with the media on November 13, 2021in the County, which was relay on several Community radio stations, Representative Cole said he has procured little over fifty pieces of solar panels in other to be used for the center in the County.

He said since the establishment of Bong County as a County in 1964 in Liberia, children of the County haven't had a public recreational center in the County.

Rep. Cole believes that when the center is built it will help children interacting with their fellow counterpart from the various Communities in Gbarnga.

The Bong County Electoral District#3 Representative revealed that when these children interact with their colleagues it will help them in exchanging their views on issues as children in the County.

However, the tough talking District#3 Representative didn't give the estimated cost of the modern recreational center, but said he has procured little over fifty pieces of solar panels for the center in the County.

Additionally, he has also procured seven thousand United States Dollars to pave the road from the C.B Dunbar Hospital passing through the Lonestar MTN office and the Gbarnga City Cooperation office getting to the School of Faith campus or the Madam Suakoko Highway in the County.

The CDC Representative said he has love for his citizens, so he will do everything possible to put smile on their face in terms of bringing the needed development in the County.

The Bong County Electoral District#3 Lawmaker asserted that gone are the days when political hustlers exploited the goodwill of the people who provided them the enabling environment they enjoy nowadays.

Moreover, Representative Cole has assured the citizens of his constituency that from now to December he will dedicate half of the projects in the District.

He named the Wainsue Town Hall in Jorpolu clan, the Motorcyclist Terminal in Gbarnga, the Ten bedroom hospital in Janaipleta, the VI Community hall among others.