Nigeria: Husk Power Systems Announces Seven Targets At COP26

Husk Power Systems, a solar-centred company has announced seven ambitious targets to scale the rural energy economy and mini-grids in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia by 2030.

At the SDG7 pavilion at the just-concluded COP26, Husk Power Systems, which prides itself as the rural clean energy services leader in Africa and Asia, put forward an agenda to scale the rural energy market in the next nine years.

Husk also called on governments, financiers and other companies to increase their level of ambition to achieve the full potential of mini-grids and other rural clean energy services.

Chief Marketing Officer of the firm, William Brent, listed the targets as building at least 5,000 renewable energy mini-grids to power rural communities, businesses and households in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, including India and Nigeria.

In addition, he stated that the company planned to connect at least 1 million customers, including micro- small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and benefitting at least 11 million served by Husk Power's mini-grids and other energy services.

Furthermore, Brent noted that Husk intended to provide power to at least half a million (500,000) MSMEs, with specific focus on productive use applications including agricultural activities such as irrigation, agro-processing and cold chain and installing at least 500MW of rural commercial & industrial (C&I) through Husk Power's turnkey rooftop installation business

"We plan selling at least 5 million energy efficient appliances for both household use and for productive uses, including agricultural activities, while also providing financing to increase accessibility of such appliances and displacing 7Mt of CO2, thereby reducing diesel consumption by 687 million gallons.

"As rural electrification in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia rises to the forefront of international development and climate equity, it is critical that the private sector meet the opportunity by having ready a robust pipeline of bankable, shovel-ready projects, and the ability to execute at scale," said Husk Power CEO and co-founder Manoj Sinha.

"We not only want to challenge ourselves to achieve greater scale, but also to raise the level of ambition of government, finance and industry stakeholders," he added.

The company stated that it has more than 130 mini-grids in operation in India, Nigeria and Tanzania, more than 6,000 MSME customers and also the highest revenue per customer and the lowest cost solution.