Nigeria: Confederation Cup Rivers Utd to Play in Aba After CAF Bans Adokiye Stadium

Rivers United will now have to play their CAF Confederation playoff match against Al Masry of Egypt at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba after their own home ground was banned for being sub-standard.

Rivers United are to do battle with Al Masry on November 28 in Aba for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they dropped out of the more lucrative CAF Champions League.

Their home ground, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt last month hosted a Champions League clash against Al Hilal of Sudan.

However, the stadium has now not been approved for the match against Al Masry to force Rivers United to choose to play in Aba.