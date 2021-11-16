Nigeria: Confederation Cup Rivers Utd to Play in Aba After CAF Bans Adokiye Stadium

16 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Rivers United will now have to play their CAF Confederation playoff match against Al Masry of Egypt at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba after their own home ground was banned for being sub-standard.

Rivers United are to do battle with Al Masry on November 28 in Aba for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they dropped out of the more lucrative CAF Champions League.

Their home ground, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt last month hosted a Champions League clash against Al Hilal of Sudan.

However, the stadium has now not been approved for the match against Al Masry to force Rivers United to choose to play in Aba.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X