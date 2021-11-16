Zimbabwe: Gwanda Artiste Hails Madzibaba

VERSATILE Gwanda bred singer Thembinkosi "Master Zhoe" Zhou says Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria has helped him gain relevance countrywide.

The 35-year-old whose music was mainly popular in Matabeleland, South Africa and Botswana, said Madzibaba helped him gain traction in other areas.

Speaking to The Herald Arts through his manager Moratea Sidange following the release of his latest album titled "Tsunami", Master Zhoe's camp said Madzibaba's collabo opened doors for them.

"We are trying to penetrate other parts of the country after years of having our music being played in Matabeleland and South Africa," she said. "However, a collaboration with Madzibaba on the song 'Gwenyambira' has worked in our favour.

"Working with an elder of Madzibaba's calibre has also come with life-changing lessons because we now know what's good and bad, as well as understanding the dynamics of the industry better."

Sidange, who also doubles as Master Zhoe's booking agent, said Madzibaba embraced them when they approached him for assistance.

"Madzibaba is not someone who is hard to approach and do business with if you are focused. By merely interacting with him, he pledged to assist us penetrate Harare as well as linking us with some of the showbiz drivers," she said

"As we speak, we are in good books with him and I will put his advice into practice."

Sidange expressed gratitude over the positive response to Master Zhoe's latest album.

"Fans love his music and we are happy local radio stations in Harare are now playing our music. We are now investing more on visuals to complement the beautiful audios we have released."

Master Zhoe's album carries eight songs namely "Khaya Lami" featuring Mzoe 7 and Just Percy, "Mudiwa", "Show Me" featuring Nutty O, "Makhelwane", "True Love", "Chingoma", "Ticheze" featuring Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, "Hamba Nawe" and "Akungise".