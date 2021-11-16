Zimbabwe: 30 Zim Firms At Durban Fair

Kudzanai Sharara in Durban, South Africa

At least 30 local companies are showcasing their products and services at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2021) currently underway in Durban, South Africa.

The AITF, is a high level trade fair, which will be attended by 15 heads of State, including President Mnangagwa. The trade show provides a platform for international buyers, sellers, and investors to share market information in support of the Intra-Africa trade.

The IATF will this year focus on the newly launched Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which provides local businesses access to an African market with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over US$2,5 trillion.

According to Zimtrade chief executive Allan Majuru, IATF is expected to increase Zimbabwe's goods and service exports into the continent.

"Zimbabwe will leverage the trade fair to highlight the best of local manufacturing capabilities in, among others, the agriculture and agro-processing sector; consumer goods; footwear; leather and textiles industries.

"There is scope for 'Made in Zimbabwe' products to competitively compete across the continent, and as you can see the quality of products being exhibited here is of top quality" Majuru highlighted.

Some of the products being exhibited at the Zimbabwe pavilion include, to name but a few, include Zimplow's ox-drawn ploughs, Karinga Food's cooking soups, Mosi Oa Tunya's cigars and Beta Holdings' building materials.

Service providers are also represented with ZB Financial Holdings and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) among others having stands at the Zimbabwe pavilion, which is 354 square metres in size.

The pavilion also has a lounge area where exhibitors can conduct one-on-one meetings with clients.

The trade fair which kicked off yesterday, will be held over the next six days, and is being hosted by the Afrexim Bank in collaboration with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Secretariat.