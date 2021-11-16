Zimbabwe: Dhlakama At Peace With Himself

RODWELL DHLAKAMA says time has helped him find a way to heal from the pain inflicted by their controversial defeat to Highlanders, in the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup final.

Bosso won the match, and the trophy, after a contentious effort by Prince Dube decided the match.

Today, the two clubs meet in a Castle Lager Premiership match. Ngezi Platinum Stars will miss star forward, Denver Mukamba, who is injured although Dhlakama expects him to play a part in the Chibuku semi-final, against giant-killers Cranborne Bullets. Anelka Chivandire is also out of today's league match but Ngezi have enough depth to start as favourites after they hammered Bulawayo City 5-0 in their opening league match.

"We have forgotten about what transpired in the Chibuku Super Cup, the controversial ghost goal, we were angry, we were disappointed, but we have since forgiven everyone," said Dhlakama.

"We want to move on, and forget everything, so much water has gone under the bridge.

"We have a lot of new players, who did not experience that and were not traumatised.

"We felt we were deprived a chance to play in the Confederation Cup, we still have the chance to do the same, we are praying that this time when we play them, there won't be controversy.

"We want the better team to win."

He said it's always exciting to take on the big boys like Bosso.

"We are excited to be back in Bulawayo, particularly to be back in football after a prolonged period of time," he said.

"We are excited to meet with Highlanders, a team that has got a rich history, which has a huge following, and massive support.

"We think that if Highlanders are doing well as a team, we are excited also to play them, which will give us a measuring stick to try and see how much progress we are making as a team.

"If Highlanders is not doing well, that means we might have a false reading on the barometer of progress, in as far as our philosophy and development plan, is concerned.

"We are playing an away fixture, it's hectic, but we have accepted everything, as a team, we want to work hard and ensure that we won't disappoint." The visitors have a number of match-winners in their team like Bruno Mtigo, and Nyasha Chinutli, who scored four goals in the season opener, at Baobab.

Highlanders lost their first game but felt the absence of goalkeeper and skipper Ariel Sibanda, who had to drop off in Kwekwe after the death of his grandfather, affected their game plan. They believe it also shattered the spirits of the team. Bosso have a chance to make up for that loss with a victory over one of the league's best sides.

The Castle Lager Premiership resumes with a full programme, which starts this afternoon, and will run until Thursday. In Harare, Herentals meet Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium, in a match that could be quite explosive. Both teams won their opening matches against Harare City and Highlanders, and are full of optimism, ahead of this showdown.

Dynamos are away to Triangle at Gibbo this afternoon. Yadah, fresh from an impressive show against DeMbare, where they ended up with nothing, after falling victims to poor refereeing, will take on ZPC Kariba, at Baobab.

Referee Munyaradzi Majoni was suspended, for failing to discharge his duties in a manner which was fair to both side, as the Miracle Boys fell 0-1 to the Glamour Boys.

They have since demanded a replay of the match. CAPS United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, begins his latest chapter at the Green Machine, with a match against his old club Harare City, at the National Sports Stadium, tomorrow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FC Platinum gaffer, Norman Mapeza, switches focus back to his club when they host Chicken Inn, in probably the pick of the matches, at Mandava tomorrow.

All the games kick off at 3pm.

The cheapest ticket remains at US$10 or the prevailing local currency, at the interbank rate, which is about Z$1 000.

Fixtures

Today: Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle v Dynamos (Gibbo), Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Herentals v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium).

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), CAPS United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium).

Thursday: Tenax v Whawha (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields).