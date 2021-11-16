Zimbabwe: Are These the Richest Musicians in Zim?

An Internet — based blog with the title naijaquest.com has come up with a controversial list of the richest musicians in Zimbabwe for 2021.

According to the blog, despite certain challenges facing the country, it remains one of those with rich musicians who have been able to accumulate a lot of wealth for themselves via their talents in entertaining people with their voices.

"These rich musicians can boast of having luxurious properties -- including big houses and flashy cars, and they generally live luxurious lives," wrote the blog.

1. Bonnie Deuschle

Bonnie Deuschle is the richest Zimbabwean musician. She is popularly known as the co-founder of Celebration International. She pastors one of Zimbabwe's biggest churches (with Tom -- her husband).

Bonnie is not just a teacher, but she is also a recording artiste who writes songs (which brought her to this list in the first place). She is a worship leader blessed with five beautiful kids.

2. Jah Prayzah (Mukudzeyi Mukombe)

Jah Prayzah used to be the richest musician in Zimbabwe, but has lost his position. Nevertheless, Zimbabwean music lovers will easily agree that he is one of the best musicians the country has produced.

Jah Prayzah has made several nice kinds of music since he started his career some years back, and he is known for usually making superb videos.

One of the things that have given him an edge over various other Zimbabwean musicians is that he has partnered with various big musicians that are known around Africa -- including the likes of Davido and Yemi Alade.

Jah Prayzah is not only talented as far as music is concerned, but he is also famous and popular, with tons of fans and supporters. He is a very rich guy who boasts of several properties and luxurious cars.

3. Charles Charamba

Charles Charamba was born on the 27 April 1971. He is a gospel musician who is known to be good with what he does. Charamba has found a lot of success as a gospel singer, as his albums have been the top-selling gospel music in the country for some time now. Indeed, the pastor has been making exploits even beyond Zimbabwe since he started his ministry as a gospel singer. He has been in Europe, America, and so on. It should also be added that Charles' wife, Olivia, is also a gospel singer, and she also partners with him for song ministrations (both while he was on stage, and on his albums).

Although he has produced tonnes of songs, his most famous is "Machira Chete". He and his wife are fondly referred to as the "First Family of Gospel".

4. Alick Macheso

Alick Macheso is another superb musician that was born on the 10th of June 1968, and he has grown to become one of the richest in the country.

Macheso has been thrilling music lovers in Zimbabwe for some time now, as he started his career around 1998. In 1999, he produced "Vakiridzo" -- which was the second album of his career, before he released "Simbaradzo" after some months.

Macheso is not only a talented musician, but he is a famous one too. He is regarded as one of the most successful singers from his country, and he is pretty good at the bass guitar.

His album "Simbaradzo" made him a fortune as it is reputed as the highest ever sold album in the country (making Macheso the best-ever selling artiste in Zimbabwe).

Apart from the money he earns from his music, he has also been earning as an ambassador for several brands in Zimbabwe. Additionally, the musician has also been involving in charity and humanitarian works.

He has paid the school fees of some pupils, and he appears to be champion education.

5. Winky D

Winky D is another superb and rich Zimbabwean musician. He was born Wallace Chirumiko on the 31 January 1983. He grew to become a reggae - dancehall artist, who is also regarded as the Zimdancehall pioneer.

Winky D, who is also called "The Big Man", has done a lot for himself since he started his career as a musician. He has been, of course, involved in a handful of controversies all through the journey.

For instance, in 2010, he, alongside some other guys, was meant to perform with Capleton on New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, following the failure to agree with the promoters, he withdrew and cancelled the scheduled performance.

6. Sulamani Chimbetu

Sulumani Chimbetu is the next guy on the list. He is a talented and famous Zimbabwean musician who also has the reputation of being one of the richest in the country.

He is a Dendera Music vocalist and a guitarist who also engages in business. He composes songs, and he is also a stage performer. He is the child of the late Dendera music hero Simon Chimbetu.

He came on to the scene back then in the year 2004, and his career in the music industry has been an interesting and successful one. Apart from his exploits in the country's music industry, he is also impacting people in other spheres.

For instance, he was made the brand ambassador for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

7. DJ Stavo

DJ Stavo was born on 17 March 1979, in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe. He started teaching himself to be a DJ when he was very young, and he grew up to become one of the most influential entertainers in the country, who has been able to accumulate tonnes of fans and supporters in different parts of the country.

He has worked with some big names and has received several accolades for his expertise in his trade. For instance, he was honoured with the award for the DJ Of The Year at the Zimbabwe Business Awards.

He is married to Kudzai and they have children together. Obviously, he is making a lot of money doing what he enjoys doing.

8. Sandra Ndebele

Sandra Ndebele is another rich musician in Zimbabwe. She is a well-known musician who dances and also acts. Yeah, she is quite versatile and has performed in different parts of the globe.

Sandra is a mother, and apart from what she does in the music industry, she is also a brand ambassador for cooperations like the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and National Blood Service Zimbabwe.

9. Minster Mahendere

Minister Michael Mahendere was born on 28 May 1983. He is a gospel musician as well as a pastor at the United Family International Church. He is also a businessman that has been blessed with a successful career. As a gospel musician, he has found great successes, and he is one of the well-known artistes in the whole of the country. -- naijaquest.com