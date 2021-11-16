Zimbabwe: Finking to Host This Year's Business Awards

FINANCIAL advisory company, FinKing will be hosting this year's business awards ceremony on the 4th of December in Chegutu as it moves to honor exceptional entrepreneurs.

Running under the theme "Time to remodel", the awards strive to recognize and inspire well-run entities across a number of business sectors.

FinKing Financial Advisory, through FinKing national business awards, has been honoring Zimbabwean business innovators, success stories, and ethical entrepreneurs since 2019.

According to FinKing, the awards will honor achievement and hard work by outstanding businesses, and also provides an excellent platform for public relations, providing a unique chance for leaders from many industries to do business, develop, share, and resolve big concerns.

According to FinKing, the event is meant to promote efficiency and did not award mediocrity, thus a rigorous vetting process will be performed to honor the deserving.

"The annual event is not merely because they think a pat on the back, a trophy, and a "well done" would be nice. The awards exist because of the belief that business can play a critical role in addressing the country's biggest concerns for economic stability and Vision 2030.

"Admittedly, there is a competitive element to our Awards; otherwise, they wouldn't be worth winning. The evaluation method is likewise thorough and transparent, ensuring that every entrant knows they will be assessed only on merit," said FinKing in a pre-event statement.

The awards aim to honor leading names in agriculture, healthcare, engineering, style, and transport business.

FinKing is of the view that the awards play a central role in growing determination in budding entrepreneurs hence contributing to the resolving of the country's biggest concerns for economic stability and accomplishment of the Vision 20