Egypt: PM - Sisi Pays Great Attention to Secure Documents Complex

15 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Monday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi pays great attention to the Smart and Secure Documents Complex, as it supports the State's efforts in digital transformation and financial inclusion to offer better services for the citizens.

Madbouli was speaking during his meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Smart and Secure Documents Complex Samel el Akary, stressing the importance of full cooperation between all the State's bodies and ministries and the complex.

Akary, for his part, pointed out to the complex's efforts to build an integrated database according to international standards to facilitate procedures of the offered services.

During the meeting, Akary tackled a scheme to set up biometric bases to contribute to the governance of the services and dues in an automated and secure manner.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

