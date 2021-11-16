Egypt: Sisi Orders Expanding Use of Latest Technologies ‎

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued directives to expand the use of the latest technologies to double the capabilities of the state's digital information infrastructure and enhance digital transformation efforts.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on Monday, the president stressed the importance of providing training courses for human cadres to hone their digital skills with the aim of supporting government performance and providing the latest digital services for citizens nationwide.

According to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady, the meeting tackled national projects being implemented in the ICT field nationwide.

Talaat briefed the president on the work progress at the Egypt University of Informatics and the training courses offered to school students in the field of information technology, said Rady.

Talaat also spoke about efforts exerted by his ministry in the field of digital transformation, especially with regard to preparing the digital examination system and digitizing services at courts, added Rady.

The president was also briefed on the efforts exerted by the ministry within the framework of the "Decent Life" initiative to develop internet and mobile services at Egyptian villages, in addition to raising the efficiency of post offices, of whom 3,000 ones will be upgraded nationwide by the end of this year.

