Egypt: Govt Starts Barring Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Entering Workplace

The ministries, government bodies, and universities started on Monday implementing a decision taken earlier by the higher committee for the management of the coronavirus crisis under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli not to allow unvaccinated civil servants to enter their workplaces.

The decision stipulates that non-vaccinated civil servants will have to undergo PCR tests every week otherwise they will be prevented from entering the workplace.

The committee decided that no citizens will be allowed to enter any state-run building unless they are vaccinated starting from Dec. 1.

In this regard, Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, accompanied by Cairo University President Mohamed el Khosht, inspected the university's gates and vaccination centers.

At least 80% of the students received the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while 90% got one shot, Abdel Ghaffar said, stressing no student will attend the exams in December without getting the vaccine.

Moreover, Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi directed the governors to follow up daily the vaccination process of civil servants in the governorates.

Also, Spokesman of the Agriculture Ministry Mohamed el Qersh told MENA that no unvaccinated civil servant has entered his workplace, adding about 10,000 doses had been administered to the ministry's staff.