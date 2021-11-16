Egypt: FM, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Meet

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks here on Monday with the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to tackle the comprehensive approach, which was approved by the Egyptian government to deal with different immigration flows, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

The Egyptian government is engaged in international dicusssions regarding finding ways of boosting a more positive discourse on immigrants, added Hafez in press statements.

He said the meeting discussed cooperation between Egypt and the EU in the immigration issue, given the fact that Egypt as a country is a destination, crossing and exporter of immigration.

Hafez went on to say the foreign minister pointed out the government has adopted a certain approach, based on respecting human rights of immigrants and refugees to integrate them into the Egyptian society without any discrimination.

Shoukry underlined the importance of creating tracks for legal immigration to Europe as a solution to the illegal immigration phenomenon.

The two sides agreed on promoting cooperation in this regard, given the fact that the EU market is in dire need of skilful Egyptian workers, according to him.

In turn, Johansson appreciated efforts exerted by Egypt to combat illegal immigration and hosting refugees and immigrants.

She reiterated the EU's support for Egypt on the matter.

MENA