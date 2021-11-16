Liberia: Senator Teahjay Is a Criminal U.S. Based Liberian Alleges

... uses dead person's vehicle to ride

Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay, has been described as born criminal by a by a Liberian female residing in the United States of America. Madam Patricia Flomo spoke to journalists last week at the Temple of Justice in a furious mood after she said Senator Teahjay has ignored the court's order to appear before it.

According to her complaint filed before Criminal Court "B", Senator Teahjay deceitfully obtained her vehicle, a BMW jeep and has refused to turn it over to her.

He failed to appear before Judge Koboi Nuta but threated the judge of his removal should he continue with the case.

"He is using his power to threatened the judge saying that he will remove the judge if he continues to ask him to appear," she said.

She said in her complaint, Madam Flomo, who is visiting Liberia, said she was constrained to take legal action due to Senator Teahjay's action against her.

She said, when he wanted to ship her vehicle to her father, a friend, Patrick Teahjay also in the USA told her that senator Teahjay was his relative and at such the vehicle should be shipped to him directly for faster clearance using his legislative immunity.

"When he told me in March, this year, I said okay. So, I did what he said. The car was bought for my father. But when Senator Teahjay received the vehicle, he refused to turn it over to my father. My father later died without using the vehicle," she said.

"I have told Senator Teahjay to turn the vehicle to me, but he has taken my vehicle for himself," she said.

According to her, prior to her taking legal action against Senator Teahjay, she contacted Cllr. Arthur Johnson, the senator's lawyer to have the issue settle, but failed.

"It will shock you to know that the Senator falsified all the car documents and had it registered in his name," she said.

According to her, Senator Teahjay wrote the court through his office Chief of staff.

"The Senator would also have me inform you for onward information to Judge Nuta that considering the citation, it interfered with and or obstructed the Senator's Legislative duties and responsibilities".

It further said that "Judge Natu could be cited for contempt of the Liberian Senate and removed from office at its next session should he repeat this violation by citing a Senator Sitting in Legislative Session as is provided for by Section 31 of the Legislative Law."

This paper sent series of text messages to Senator Teahjay for response but failed to respond. Series of calls were also made to his two numbers, but there was no answers.