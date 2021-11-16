Liberia: Drugs Is Very Dangerous the Community Says Patrick Sudue

The Liberia National Police has Intensified Community Engagement across Montserrado County with the objective to educating the community residents on the importance of community policing

Speaking Saturday in the GSA Road Community, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police Patrick Sudue said drugs is very dangerous within the community.

Inspector General Sudue said if Liberians are not carful, the drugs will damage the next generation to come.

"We have to fight for our children to have a better future "he urged.

The Police IG further urged the Community residents to ensure that none of their neighborhood uses his or her building for the sale of drugs.

"I will urge you , if any of the community members is in the habit of the sale of drugs, using his or her building invite that person to a mass community meeting and tell the person to stop," he noted.

He further said if the police demolishes those structures that are used for the sale of drugs, it is the community resident's responsibility to ensure that those structures are not rebuild within the community.

He encouraged residents of GSA Road Community to name and shame any of their residents who will not want to cooperate with the community not to sale drugs.

He further told the residents to help the police in keeping their community free of drugs.

He also encouraged parents to discourage their children from dressing indecently with in their community.

According to him, indecent dressing by the girls have the propensity to give opportunity to heartless men to rape such person.

For his part the GSA Road Communities Association Chairman Dave Forkonyulu extolled the Police for community to their community to create awareness and education on the prevention of crimes and how to keep the community safe.

According to him, presently the community is working with those disadvantage youth who were engaged in making the community unsafe are now engaged into productive venture among others.