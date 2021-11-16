Cameroon: Avert the Worse!

opinion

It is mind boggling to understand how a country as blessed as Cameroon would shiver each time importers raise concerns on their businesses, like now with the alleged anticipated scarcity owing to increase in import duties and other challenges. A country with huge agro-pastoral potentials but paradoxically importing much of what its citizens consume cannot be tranquil when the import channels are threatened as is the case. Disturbing situation indeed! Even the seemingly glimmer of hope coming from some importers that the global situation would not affect them and that they would continue to import, may sound good; but for how long, at what cost and who pays the price? What is certain is that even if the importers continue to import, as they say, at the present state of hikes in import duties, someone somewhere would need to pay the price. Would it be the State? In what form? Subsidies? Or the business people would be allowed to use whatever mechanism to supply the market at their cost? If the latter scenario is allowed to prevail, then the customers would be the ones to pay the price given that business people would certainly factor in the additional cost incurred to the product for the final consumer to pay. Difficult to imagine how customers with already weak purchasing powers can stand the challenge. Can inflation be avoided? Food for thought! As government hopefully works out a solution to the dizzy situation, at least for the short term; there is urgent need to come to the understanding that depending on the outside world on issues as indispensable as feeding can never ensure stability; at least all the times. The Head of State's wish that Cameroonians should produce what they consume and consume what they produce is taking too much time to come to fruition. The fertile soils are there and Cameroon boasts of one of the best climates in the world where rainfall and sunshine swap. The country's youthful population would have been an added agro-pastoral boosting factor. There is absolute need therefore to break away from the bitter past that haunts the present generation. Visibly, policies to journey out of incessant imports of items, some of which the country has huge potentials to produce aplenty are not in short supply. They are wide and varied but proper implementation is what has kept the country at a near beggarly situation. Enough reason for the powers that be to give the Import Substitution policy an unquestionable success. In fact, the policy which consists in gradual reduction or abolition of exemptions on some products that weigh so much on the country's trade balance and encouraging large-scale local production and processing, can be a game-changer. Simply put, Cameroon must get to a level where she doesn't rely on the outside world to feed the population. Success requires robust efforts manned by people who love the country's present and future generations more than their stomachs. Rejuvenating farms and farmers, making agro-pastoral activities lessstressful (via mechanisation) and dotting the entire country with training institutes whose products can comfortable work through the agro-pastoral chain (from production to processing) could be a way out. The tractor assembly plant therefore needs to be revived, the bank for agriculture operationalised and solutions sought to the vexing problem of access to land. The challenge is daunting but surmountable at least, failing which, the worse would be difficult to avert. God forbid! Concrete and results-driven actions are needed.