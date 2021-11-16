Cameroon: Obituary - General Nganso Jean Sunji Is Dead

He died in the morning of November 14, 2021 at the Yaounde Central Hospital after an illness.

The former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Nganso Jean Sunji has succumbed to the cold hands of death at the age of 84 after a brilliant career in the military. Born in October 1937, a native of Bangou in the West Region, the late General Nganso Jean studied in Cameroon and France and was particularly effective in leading air operations. He was a trainee at the headquarters of the French army after graduating from the Civil Engineering Application School in Angers, France. In August 1960, he was made Lieutenant and became Captain two years later (December 1962). In June 1964, Nganso Jean was elevated to the rank of Major and in June 1973, he was promoted Colonel after being a Lieutenant Colonel, a rank he occupied for ten years before his appointment as Brigadier General. Exactly ten years later again (February 1983), following his services rendered to the nation, he was promoted Major General. On September 25, 2001, he was appointed by the President of the Republic, Army General and was admitted to the second section in March 2011. A relative to the deceased, Jeannot Honoré Nguiamba said he was a father to everybody. "He was a very mature and discrete person. He handled things so maturely and took reasoned decisions," he said amidst tears. Family members and friends described him as someone with an active military career, who remained loyal to republican institutions, protecting the territorial integrity of the country. He is well remembered as amongst the active soldiers who helped in saving the country during the 1984 attempted coup by organizing an effective counter response strategy. His mortal remains have been kept at the Yaounde General Hospital Mortuary.