Kenya: Man Who Led a Mob That Stoned DP Ruto's Convoy in Kondele Arrested

Kisumu — A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy President William Ruto in Kondele last week.

The man, identified by police as Wilson Aminda, featured prominently in footage and photo that were circulated on social media and some claimed he was the one who led the group.

Seven vehicles in Ruto's convoy were damaged when his was stoned by a group of youth as he made his way to Kondele.

A statement issued by Police Spokesman Bruno Shiosho heaped blame on Ruto for failing to heed to security and intelligence advise that he was likely to encounter resistance in Kondele during his tour of Nyanza tour.

"Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups," Shiosho said.

No major casualty was reported from the incident in which police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy group as the DP made his way to the airport.

Ruto described the Kondele scenes as "shameful" and accused unnamed leaders of orchestrating it.

He said the employment of the youth by leaders to advance their selfish gains was primitive.

"It must be condemned. We will get Kisumu out this stone-throwing culture," he said.

Ruto was on a three day of tour of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also condemned the violent scenes and called for 'political tolerance'.

Among the vehicles destroyed is Ruto's Lexus LX570 model whose rear windscreen was smashed.

"Let us stop throwing stones," Ruto pleaded, "Let us respect each other because Kenya belongs to all of us." It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the melee.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way. "I am asking those who have sponsored youths to stone other leaders, shame on them."

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short the Deputy President's rally in Kondele.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.