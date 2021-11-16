Kenya: Anne Kananu to Be Sworn in as Nairobi Governor Tuesday

Nairobi — Ann Kananu will be sworn in on Tuesday as Nairobi Governor.

A Gazette Notice issued on Monday shows that Kananu will take oath at 10am at Kenyatta International Convention Centre’s (KICC) Comesa grounds.

Kananu has been acting Governor following the December 2020 impeachment of Mike Sonko who lately tried, unsuccessfully, to stop her swearing-in.

“Pursuant to sections 14 and 16 (1) (b) of the Assumption of Office of Governor Act 2019, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, it is notified for information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony of Ms. Ann Kananu Mwendwa as the Governor of Nairobi City County shall take place on Tuesday 16th November 2021 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre COMESA grounds,” the gazette notice stated.

Sonko had wanted the Supreme Court to stop the swearing-in of Kananu as Governor pending the hearing and determination of his appeal, but the case was dismissed.

The apex court stated that it lacked the jurisdiction to consider the appeal.

“The court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the appeal given that his main appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging his impeachment has not been heard,” ruled the five-judge bench.

The Court further ruled that Sonko’s application was premature and in the absence of the judgement by the Court of Appeal it did not meet the threshold as per the constitution.

Upon Kananu’s swearing-in, she would become the third Governor and the first female Nairobi Governor.

Kananu first served as the Disaster Management Chief Officer at City Hall for three years from 2018.

She was then nominated as the Deputy Governor by Sonko in January 2020, but the High Court blocked her vetting before the case was withdrawn last December.

In January 2021, she was vetted and sworn in as the Deputy Governor following Sonko’s impeachment.