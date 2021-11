Egypt condemned on Sunday's terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso that left at least 20 police personnel and civilians dead.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Monday15/11/2021, offered sincere condolences of the Egyptian government and people to the government and people of Burkina Faso and the families of the victims.

The statement also expressed Egypt's full solidarity with Burkina Faso in facing terrorism in all its forms.

MENA