Egypt: 69th Ordinary Session of ACHPR Kicks Off

The 69th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) kicked off on Monday 15/11/2021.

This ordinary session will be virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the African Union.

The commission's session will focus on swearing in of newly elected commissioners and re-elected commissioner, election of new bureau and the re-distribution of country responsibilities and re-allocation of special mechanisms mandates.

The ACHPR is composed of 11 Commissioners, nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The ACHPR meets four times a year in ordinary sessions, which may include extra-ordinary sessions.

