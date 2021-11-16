Egypt: 69th Ordinary Session of ACHPR Kicks Off

16 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The 69th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) kicked off on Monday 15/11/2021.

This ordinary session will be virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the African Union.

The commission's session will focus on swearing in of newly elected commissioners and re-elected commissioner, election of new bureau and the re-distribution of country responsibilities and re-allocation of special mechanisms mandates.

The ACHPR is composed of 11 Commissioners, nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The ACHPR meets four times a year in ordinary sessions, which may include extra-ordinary sessions.

