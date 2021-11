Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Kabbage directed on Monday 15/11/2021 relief teams in Aswan to provide urgent aid for citizens, who have been affected by bad weather that hit the governorate on Friday12/11/2021.

Kabbage instructed the social solidarity directorate in Aswan to assess houses affected by the bad weather.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Red Crescent provided urgent relief items to people in Aswan following heavy rains in the governorate.

MENA