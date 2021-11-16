South Africa: It's Not a Crisis - It's a Necessary Inconvenience, Says Minister Senzo Mchunu

analysis

After Rand Water's announcement last week that scheduled maintenance of pipelines in Vereeniging will affect water supply from 15 to 17 November in Gauteng, a press briefing was held on Monday to emphasise that this is not a water crisis.

'The situation overall is, South Africa is a water-scarce country. In other words, South Africa has less water than it needs," said the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, during a press briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

"If you lift your eyes and say, 'How much water do we have in the country?', it will always be less than the demand. But that does not mean we are in a crisis.

"If we manage the water that we have, water that is available at the moment, we will continue. We will manage everywhere in the country. We will go on well."

"This is extremely important," said Sipho...