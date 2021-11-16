South Africa: SA Q3 Auto Production Hit By July Unrest, Sales Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

analysis

According to the Automotive Business Council's latest quarterly review of business conditions, vehicle production in South Africa fell over 21% in the three months to the end of September compared to the same period last year. This was partly owing to outbreak of unrest in July. New vehicle sales meanwhile remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The Automotive Business Council, also known as Naamsa, said that the fall in production "could be attributed to adverse events that occurred during the quarter in the country as well as the ongoing Covid-19 related global supply chain disruptions."

The "adverse events" included the wave of looting and rioting that rocked Gauteng and KZN in July - an outbreak of unrest that killed over 300 people and took a huge toll on the economy which is still being tallied. The economy almost certainly contracted in the quarter though the Treasury still expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.1% for 2021. Needless to say, the forecast would be rosier were it not for the surge of violence.

During the third quarter (Q3), 100,221 vehicles were made in South Africa, compared to 127,200 in the same period last year, a decline of 21.2%.

