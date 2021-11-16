South Africa: SA Q3 Auto Production Hit By July Unrest, Sales Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

16 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

According to the Automotive Business Council's latest quarterly review of business conditions, vehicle production in South Africa fell over 21% in the three months to the end of September compared to the same period last year. This was partly owing to outbreak of unrest in July. New vehicle sales meanwhile remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The Automotive Business Council, also known as Naamsa, said that the fall in production "could be attributed to adverse events that occurred during the quarter in the country as well as the ongoing Covid-19 related global supply chain disruptions."

The "adverse events" included the wave of looting and rioting that rocked Gauteng and KZN in July - an outbreak of unrest that killed over 300 people and took a huge toll on the economy which is still being tallied. The economy almost certainly contracted in the quarter though the Treasury still expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.1% for 2021. Needless to say, the forecast would be rosier were it not for the surge of violence.

During the third quarter (Q3), 100,221 vehicles were made in South Africa, compared to 127,200 in the same period last year, a decline of 21.2%.

Vehicle production in South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X