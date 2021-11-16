Uganda: Parliament Suspended Over Bomb Explosion

David Lubowa/ The Monitor
Police and Red Cross officials attending to one of the people who were injured in an explosion at Parliamentary Avenue, in Kampala city on November 16, 2021.
16 November 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Franklin Draku

The first explosion went off at city square and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices

The deputy speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has suspended Parliament and asked the legislators to remain at home. The decision comes minutes after suspected bomb explosions ripped through the city at two different locations on Tuesday morning.

The first explosion went off at city square and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices.

Another explosion was reported near Kooki Towers, opposite Central Police Station. Scores of people are said to have died and several others injured in the explosions.
At Parliament, all activities for the day have been suspended, starting with committee meetings. Among asked Members of Parliament and Parliament staff to remain at home.
"Parliament has been closed and MPs are asked not to come here, but remain at home," Ms Among said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X