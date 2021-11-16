Uganda: Parliament Suspended Over Bomb Explosion

Police and Red Cross officials attending to one of the people who were injured in an explosion at Parliamentary Avenue, in Kampala city on November 16, 2021.

The first explosion went off at city square and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices

The deputy speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has suspended Parliament and asked the legislators to remain at home. The decision comes minutes after suspected bomb explosions ripped through the city at two different locations on Tuesday morning.

Another explosion was reported near Kooki Towers, opposite Central Police Station. Scores of people are said to have died and several others injured in the explosions.

At Parliament, all activities for the day have been suspended, starting with committee meetings. Among asked Members of Parliament and Parliament staff to remain at home.

"Parliament has been closed and MPs are asked not to come here, but remain at home," Ms Among said.