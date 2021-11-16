South Africa: How Real Are the Benefits of Cold Water Swimming

analysis

Fans believe cold water swimming is the elixir of wellbeing. In fact, the first claims of the benefits of cold water swimming date back to 400BCE. Since then numerous studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that it has a wide variety of benefits.

Cold water swimming describes swimming outdoors in cold or icy water and this form of endurance sport is becoming increasingly popular. It can be used as a general umbrella term for swimming in cold to ice-cold water. There is no strict definition of what the temperature should be, but the general consensus is that it be 15 degrees Celsius or less.

Ram Barkai, retired CEO of a financial planning company, is the founder of the International Ice Swimming Association, which he set up back in 2009. Barkai, a celebrated cold water swimmer was determined to establish swimming in icy waters as a recognised sport. Today, its growing membership includes swimmers from 73 countries.

Barkai describes cold water swimming as an extreme sport that takes place in water of 5 C or less. Swimmers only wear a standard costume, goggles and a cap. Yet, Barkai's approach differs from that of the ice guru Wim Hof, behind the eponymous method....