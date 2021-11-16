South Africa: Big Black Holes Emerge in South Africa's Integrated Resource Plan for Electricity - Coal Is Not the Answer

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Yelland

Deep flaws, significant delays and unnecessary additional costs are becoming evident in the outdated IRP 2019, published by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in October 2019.

Big holes are emerging in the national electricity plan as 2 x 750MW of new coal-fired power scheduled for 2023 and 2027 respectively, and 2,500MW of hydropower from the DRC Inga Project scheduled for 2030, are increasingly unlikely to materialise.

In addition, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's (DMRE) public procurement processes, in the form of the so-called "emergency" Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement (RMIPPP) programme is stalled, while the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement (REIPPP) programme and the Gas-to-Power programme are running late.

In the meantime, Eskom has indicated that to bring an end to ongoing load shedding, it urgently needs some 4,000 to 6,000MW of new generation capacity to fill the supply-demand gap resulting from the declining performance of its coal-fired fleet of power stations, and the delays in the DMRE's public procurement processes.

The previous Coal Baseload IPP Procurement programme launched in 2014 failed as, one by one, banks pulled out of funding the Thabametsi and Khanyisa coal-fired power projects that had been announced as preferred bidders by the DMRE's...

