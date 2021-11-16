Ghana: Coach Hugo Broos Upbeat Over Bafana Afcon Prospects Despite WC Qualifying Downfall Against Ghana

analysis

They came, they almost conquered, but ultimately were vanquished, albeit under controversial circumstances that Safa is contesting.

Bafana Bafana's 1-0 loss to Ghana in Cape Coast ensured the West African nation ended the penultimate stage of African qualification for the 2022 World Cup at the summit on Group G.

The victory came after Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded a dubious penalty to the Ghanaians in the first half, which captain Andre Ayew dispatched.

The Black Stars, quarterfinalists at the 2010 edition hosted by South Africa, edged Bafana Bafana to first place on goals scored after the two nations finished level on 13 points apiece, as well as the same goal difference of +4 each.

Ultimately, Ghana's seven goals from their six group games, compared to the six of South Africa, ensured them passage to the playoff round for African qualifying.

In spite of the disappointment of not making it to Qatar after such a surprisingly splendid campaign where they had only conceded a single goal prior to their defeat to Ghana, Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is proud of the efforts of his unfancied team.

"We did very good work in the last three months. If you had asked...