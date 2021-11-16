South Africa: Milk Hearts and a Bubbly Barista - Gqeberha's Coffee Dynamo Relishes the Sweet Aroma of Success

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Barista Babsie Mtya went from being an unemployed graduate to owning her own coffee shop, fulfilling a dream and putting a kick in Gqeberha's coffee scene.

Two weeks ago, 35-year-old Babsie Mtya finally realised her dream to take coffee to Nelson Mandela Bay's townships when she opened her tiny coffee shop in the Kenako Mall in Zwide.

Running on caffeine and offering a heady mix of friendship, energy, matchmaking and peacekeeping - along with her favourite dirty chai cappuccinos - the new dynamo of Gqeberha's coffee scene has even bigger plans for the future.

"I think I can do even more," she says.

In 2018, Mtya joined the Red Band Barista Academy, which was set up to address unemployment among young people by training them to become baristas. Since then she has not given anybody a reason to overlook her.

"I wanted them to remember Babsie," she explains.

Mtya, who has a diploma in public relations, managed to secure a few internships. But in 2018, like thousands of young people in the Eastern Cape, where youth unemployment is sky high, she found herself with nothing to do.

She laughs and says her gap year after matric became six years. She...

