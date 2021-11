South Africa: Valentino Rossi Inducted Into MotoGP Hall of Fame After Final Race

analysis

The greatest and most successful MotoGP rider of all time retired on 14 November after more than a quarter of a century in the sport.

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi was inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seven-times MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums.

The 42-year-old, nicknamed "The Doctor", is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling.

"I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it's the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia, but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone," Rossi said.

"Everyone who has worked with me, the whole paddock, the other riders... it was an unforgettable day and I enjoyed it. It was a long career, and always a pleasure."

Rossi, the only rider to win titles in the 125cc,...