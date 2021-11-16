South Africa: Valentino Rossi Inducted Into MotoGP Hall of Fame After Final Race

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Manasi Pathak

The greatest and most successful MotoGP rider of all time retired on 14 November after more than a quarter of a century in the sport.

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi was inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seven-times MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums.

The 42-year-old, nicknamed "The Doctor", is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling.

"I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it's the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia, but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone," Rossi said.

"Everyone who has worked with me, the whole paddock, the other riders... it was an unforgettable day and I enjoyed it. It was a long career, and always a pleasure."

Rossi, the only rider to win titles in the 125cc,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X