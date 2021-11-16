South Africa: The Real State of South Africa's Police Under Sitole - Reading Between the Crooked Blue Lines

analysis

The real state of South Africa's police service remains punctuated by deadly infighting, corruption and criminal activity.

Hearty congratulations were heaped on police managers when the service's annual financial records were discussed in Parliament this week, but a few ominous comments about snipers and their targets hinted at the reality beyond paperwork and just how badly fragmented South Africa's policing is.

Alarm bells also sounded when it was heard that, despite positive audit outcomes, R1.7-million in irregular expenditure had been picked up and a total of R3.5-billion in irregular expenditure was still under investigation.

To try to get a sense of just how policing evolved over a year, DM168 analysed changes in the organisational structure of the South African Police Service (SAPS) management, from its previous 2019/2020 annual report to now. The situation is alarming.

There has been a web of high-level investigations conducted by police officers who, in some cases, have themselves been the focus of investigations.

On a more sinister note and as previously reported, an investigation was launched into the July death of top policeman Sindile Mfazi following suspicions surfacing that he was poisoned, while at a provincial level Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was assassinated in the Western...