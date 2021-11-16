Africa: When a Talking Dinosaur Addressed the UN On the Climate Crisis

analysis

On 26 October 2021, a velociraptor by the name of 'Frankie' burst into the rotunda of the UN General Assembly Hall in New York and took the podium with a simple but pressing message for the international diplomats: 'Don't choose extinction.'

As unusual and confounding a talking dinosaur named Frankie rocking into the UN headquarters in Manhattan might appear (dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years ago, "after living on Earth for about 165 million years"), its message - delivered in a fatherly-reprimanding sort of tone - forms part of a larger campaign that the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has rolled out to highlight the immediacy of the Climate Change Issue; while it also encourages political leaders and global citizens alike to take decisive action against it.

Despite its eerily lifelike appearance, the dinosaur is, of course, not a feature of reality but a computer-generated image voiced by American actor Jack Black. In an effort to ensure accessibility and global engagement with the campaign, Frankie's speech has been translated into several different languages including French, Danish, Spanish and Swahili.

To supplement the prehistoric creature's two-minute, 30-second film debut, the UNDP has designed a visually stimulating and interactive website which...