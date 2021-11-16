Kenya: High Stakes as FIA Readies for Polls

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will hold elections on December 17 to elect the new leader of the world motorsports body.

Current FIA President Jean Todt will stand down after three terms of four years each. Kenya's Surinder Thatthi will again be seeking the vice presidency as part of Briton Graham Stoker's team.

Fourteen-time Middle East Rally champion, Mohamed Ben Sulayem and Stocker will contest Todt's position. Stocker has been FIA Vice President since 2009.

"Jean Todt has completed his three terms of four years each. There will be a new president of FIA in December. Graham Stoker and Mohamed Ben Sulayem are the two candidates seeking to replace him but I will seek the vice presidency again, this time as part of Graham Stoker's team," Thatthi told Nation Sport this week.

FIA vice presidency is shared among seven candidates representing different regions across the globe. Thatthi represents Africa. Sulayem is the current Deputy President of the FIA (Sport) representing the United Arab Emirates.

Nikhil Sachania, the sole paraplegic rally driver in Kenya, has received his overalls and racing shoes from FIA, the World Motor Sports Body.

The FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission has put in place a grant to support disabled drivers through new safety equipment. Sachania had already received the fuel cell/tank and the fire suppression kit from FIA before receiving the overalls.

Sachania, who is paralysed from the waist downwards after a quad accident in 2011 on the outskirts of Athi River, is the only handicapped driver in the Kenya National Rally Championship.

He can drive a modified Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car, with most of the equipment and gear system fixed to the steering wheel of the car as his legs can't work. The car is a Group N model but it runs in SPV due to the gearbox that has been installed.

The official reconnaissance of the route of the 2021 KCB Thika Rally will be carried out on November 20, the same day scrutineering of the rally cars will be take place at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The start of the event will take place at Mt Kenya University where the first car will leave the ramp at 8am. The venue will also host the Finish of the event. The first car is due back from 2.27pm onwards.

A total of seven competitive stages will be run by the club. The longest stage will be 31.13 kilometres long, and the shortest 3.52km.

The final stage will be the Power Stage which will be 25.48km long. The total distance will be 204km of which 142.18km will be of the competitive stages.

Did you know that... .

All cars competing in the Kenya National Rally Championship events must be equipped with a tracking device. This device is provided by the Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

A deposit of Sh25,000.00 must be paid in cash at the administrative check. Deposits are refunded in cash at the sight when the equipment is returned to the organizer in working condition.

The Safety Tracking System devices will be dismounted by the organisers in the final Parc Ferme. If a crew retires from the rally, it can dismount from the system without causing any damage to the hardware and return it to the HQ, where after checking of the condition of the device, the deposit will be refunded.

