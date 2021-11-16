South Africa: The Traditional African Beer 'Purity Law' Will Help Restore Respect for Umqombothi in South Africa

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Letlhokwa George Mpedi and Lebogang Seale

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic and former Executive Dean: Faculty of Law, University of Johannesburg. Lebogang Seale is the Senior Manager: Strategic Communications, University of Johannesburg. Both write in their personal capacities.

The recent signing of the Liquor Products Amendment Act 8 of 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa into law deserves the highest (traditional) honour there is. The president has restored the dignity of this essential brew which is venerated by many people in southern Africa. Umqombothi is now in the statute books for the right reasons.

The South African traditional beer, popularly known as umqombothi in isiZulu, is a special beverage to many people in the country. This is the case for a variety of reasons. First, it is accessible and affordable to an average person. The ingredients used to brew this beer, such as water, sorghum malt and mealie meal, are cheap and readily available. It does not require refrigeration as it can be enjoyed at room temperature.

Second, it is considered a healthy drink. A 2020 study by University of Johannesburg researchers found the traditional beverage to be "nutritionally packed with minerals, amino acids, B-group vitamins and much-needed calories".

Third, African traditional ceremonies...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X