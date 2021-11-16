South Africa: The Traditional African Beer 'Purity Law' Will Help Restore Respect for Umqombothi in South Africa

analysis

Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic and former Executive Dean: Faculty of Law, University of Johannesburg. Lebogang Seale is the Senior Manager: Strategic Communications, University of Johannesburg. Both write in their personal capacities.

The recent signing of the Liquor Products Amendment Act 8 of 2021 by President Cyril Ramaphosa into law deserves the highest (traditional) honour there is. The president has restored the dignity of this essential brew which is venerated by many people in southern Africa. Umqombothi is now in the statute books for the right reasons.

The South African traditional beer, popularly known as umqombothi in isiZulu, is a special beverage to many people in the country. This is the case for a variety of reasons. First, it is accessible and affordable to an average person. The ingredients used to brew this beer, such as water, sorghum malt and mealie meal, are cheap and readily available. It does not require refrigeration as it can be enjoyed at room temperature.

Second, it is considered a healthy drink. A 2020 study by University of Johannesburg researchers found the traditional beverage to be "nutritionally packed with minerals, amino acids, B-group vitamins and much-needed calories".

Third, African traditional ceremonies...